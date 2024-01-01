Wetzel's Pretzels - S-826 Walmart Glendale, Inline Bakery
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
5845 West Bell Road, Glendale AZ 85308
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Throne Brewing-Glendale - Throne Glendale
No Reviews
17035 N 67th Ave Suite 6 Glendale, AZ 85308
View restaurant
Haldi Indian Cuisine - Glendale
No Reviews
18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122 Glendale, AZ 85308
View restaurant