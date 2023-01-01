Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Broccoli cheddar soup in Wexford

Go
Wexford restaurants
Toast

Wexford restaurants that serve broccoli cheddar soup

Consumer pic

 

Bella Frutteto

2569 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soup Special - Eggplant Parmesan (Bowl)$8.00
Eggplant, carrots, onions, and parmesan blended in a cream base bisque.
Soup Special -Eggplant Parmesan (Cup)$5.00
Eggplant, carrots, onions, and parmesan blended in a cream base bisque.
Soup Special - Eggplant Parmesan (Quart)$10.00
Eggplant, carrots, onions, and parmesan blended in a cream base bisque.
More about Bella Frutteto
Thorn Hill Tap House image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Thorn Hill Tap House

105 VIP Dr., Wexford

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soup of The Day - Broccoli Cheddar$6.00
More about Thorn Hill Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Wexford

Cheeseburgers

Cobb Salad

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

Hummus

Map

More near Wexford to explore

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Mars

No reviews yet

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1956 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston