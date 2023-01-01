Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bruschetta in
Wexford
/
Wexford
/
Bruschetta
Wexford restaurants that serve bruschetta
Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford
2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$10.95
More about Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford
Bella Frutteto
2569 Brandt School Road, Wexford
No reviews yet
Chicken Bruschetta Hoagie
$15.00
More about Bella Frutteto
Browse other tasty dishes in Wexford
Tiramisu
Shrimp Salad
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Coleslaw
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Rolls
Chili
Green Beans
More near Wexford to explore
Cranberry Twp
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Zelienople
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Mars
No reviews yet
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Aliquippa
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(440 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2081 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(243 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(446 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(494 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston