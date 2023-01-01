Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Wexford

Wexford restaurants
Toast

Wexford restaurants that serve caprese salad

Pomodoro Ristorante image

 

Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford

2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Salad$12.95
More about Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford
Consumer pic

 

Bella Frutteto

2569 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$8.00
More about Bella Frutteto

