Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caprese salad in
Wexford
/
Wexford
/
Caprese Salad
Wexford restaurants that serve caprese salad
Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford
2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$12.95
More about Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford
Bella Frutteto
2569 Brandt School Road, Wexford
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$8.00
More about Bella Frutteto
Browse other tasty dishes in Wexford
Caesar Salad
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Marsala
Cake
Cheeseburgers
Scallops
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Pesto Sandwiches
More near Wexford to explore
Cranberry Twp
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Zelienople
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Mars
No reviews yet
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Aliquippa
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1956 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(234 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(416 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(470 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston