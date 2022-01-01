Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Wexford

Go
Wexford restaurants
Toast

Wexford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Oven Pizza Co.

2000 Village Run Dr., Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Ranch Sandwich$10.00
Brick oven roasted whole white chicken breast, ranch, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese
Chicken BBQ Sandwich$10.00
Brick oven roasted whole white chicken breast, bacon, roasted onion, provolone, BBQ sauce
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$10.00
Brick oven roasted whole white chicken breast, roasted tomato, lettuce, basil pesto, provolone
More about The Oven Pizza Co.
Pomodoro Ristorante image

 

Pomodoro Ristorante

2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmegiano Sandwich$12.95
Chicken Sandwich$12.95
More about Pomodoro Ristorante
Main pic

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

12017 Perry Highway, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
fried chicken / romaine / tomato / buffalo / crumbled bleu / ranch
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

Browse other tasty dishes in Wexford

Chili

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Crab Cakes

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Salad

Spinach Salad

Fried Rice

Map

More near Wexford to explore

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston