Chicken sandwiches in Wexford
Wexford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Oven Pizza Co.
The Oven Pizza Co.
2000 Village Run Dr., Wexford
|Chicken Ranch Sandwich
|$10.00
Brick oven roasted whole white chicken breast, ranch, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese
|Chicken BBQ Sandwich
|$10.00
Brick oven roasted whole white chicken breast, bacon, roasted onion, provolone, BBQ sauce
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$10.00
Brick oven roasted whole white chicken breast, roasted tomato, lettuce, basil pesto, provolone
More about Pomodoro Ristorante
Pomodoro Ristorante
2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford
|Chicken Parmegiano Sandwich
|$12.95
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95