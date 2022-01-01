Chicken wraps in Wexford
Wexford restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Pomodoro Ristorante
Pomodoro Ristorante
2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.95
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.95
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford
Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford
12017 Perry Highway, Wexford
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
fried chicken / romaine / tomato / buffalo / crumbled bleu / ranch
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
grilled chicken / mixed greens / pickled asian veg / scallion / wonton strips / thai chili sauce