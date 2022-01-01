Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Wexford

Go
Wexford restaurants
Toast

Wexford restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

The Oven Pizza Co.

2000 Village Run Dr., Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
32 Ounces Housemade Chili$20.00
Wood-Fired Chili$8.50
Beef, brick oven roasted vegetables, beans and seasonings make the perfect combo. Temporarily serving cold, must heat at home.
More about The Oven Pizza Co.
Pomodoro Ristorante image

 

Pomodoro Ristorante

2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Chili Salmon$21.95
More about Pomodoro Ristorante
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Thorn Hill Tap House

105 VIP Dr., Wexford

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Keystone Red Chili$9.00
A meal for most - stew meat, no beans; topped with red onion and fresh jalapeno
More about Thorn Hill Tap House
Thai Place image

 

Thai Place

12009 Perry Hwy, Wexford

Avg 4.3 (1458 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Fried Rice with Thai Basil$9.75
More about Thai Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Wexford

Calamari

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Rolls

Chicken Pizza

Fried Rice

Mac And Cheese

Salmon Salad

Map

More near Wexford to explore

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston