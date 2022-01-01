Chili in Wexford
Wexford restaurants that serve chili
More about The Oven Pizza Co.
The Oven Pizza Co.
2000 Village Run Dr., Wexford
|32 Ounces Housemade Chili
|$20.00
|Wood-Fired Chili
|$8.50
Beef, brick oven roasted vegetables, beans and seasonings make the perfect combo. Temporarily serving cold, must heat at home.
More about Pomodoro Ristorante
Pomodoro Ristorante
2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$21.95
More about Thorn Hill Tap House
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Thorn Hill Tap House
105 VIP Dr., Wexford
|Keystone Red Chili
|$9.00
A meal for most - stew meat, no beans; topped with red onion and fresh jalapeno