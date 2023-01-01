Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Wexford

Go
Wexford restaurants
Toast

Wexford restaurants that serve clams

Pomodoro Ristorante image

 

Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford

2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Linguine & Clams$19.95
More about Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford
Consumer pic

 

Bella Frutteto

2569 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF Soup Special -New England Clam Chowder (Cup)$5.00
House made chowder with clams, celery, onions, and potatoes in a creamy seafood stock.
CONTAINS DAIRY
Soup Special -New England Clam Chowder (Bowl)$8.00
Eggplant, carrots, onions, and parmesan blended in a cream base bisque.
Soup Special -New England Clam Chowder (Cup)$5.00
Eggplant, carrots, onions, and parmesan blended in a cream base bisque.
More about Bella Frutteto

