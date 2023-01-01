Clams in Wexford
Wexford restaurants that serve clams
More about Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford
Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford
2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford
|Linguine & Clams
|$19.95
More about Bella Frutteto
Bella Frutteto
2569 Brandt School Road, Wexford
|GF Soup Special -New England Clam Chowder (Cup)
|$5.00
House made chowder with clams, celery, onions, and potatoes in a creamy seafood stock.
CONTAINS DAIRY
|Soup Special -New England Clam Chowder (Bowl)
|$8.00
Eggplant, carrots, onions, and parmesan blended in a cream base bisque.
|Soup Special -New England Clam Chowder (Cup)
|$5.00
Eggplant, carrots, onions, and parmesan blended in a cream base bisque.