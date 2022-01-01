Curry in Wexford
Wexford restaurants that serve curry
More about The Oven Pizza Co.
The Oven Pizza Co.
2000 Village Run Dr., Wexford
|Pumpkin Curry Bisque
|$6.00
Seasonal Sweet & Savory Cream Based Soup, topped with Ricotta
More about Thai Place - 12009 Perry Hwy
Thai Place - 12009 Perry Hwy
12009 Perry Hwy, Wexford
|Curry Fried Rice
|$9.75
|H37 Seafood Ginger Curry*
|$22.00
Chefs own signature dish of mixed seafood cooked with vegetables, and topped with a Thai Place spicy sauce
|R30 Red Curry Fried Rice*
|$13.00
Rice stir-fried with broccoli, green beans, and green peppers in a fragrant red curry