Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Wexford

Go
Wexford restaurants
Toast

Wexford restaurants that serve curry

The Oven Pizza Co. image

 

The Oven Pizza Co.

2000 Village Run Dr., Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pumpkin Curry Bisque$6.00
Seasonal Sweet & Savory Cream Based Soup, topped with Ricotta
More about The Oven Pizza Co.
Thai Place image

 

Thai Place - 12009 Perry Hwy

12009 Perry Hwy, Wexford

Avg 4.3 (1458 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Fried Rice$9.75
H37 Seafood Ginger Curry*$22.00
Chefs own signature dish of mixed seafood cooked with vegetables, and topped with a Thai Place spicy sauce
R30 Red Curry Fried Rice*$13.00
Rice stir-fried with broccoli, green beans, and green peppers in a fragrant red curry
More about Thai Place - 12009 Perry Hwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Wexford

Chicken Sandwiches

Hummus

Chili

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Salad

Turkey Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Map

More near Wexford to explore

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Mars

No reviews yet

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1820 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston