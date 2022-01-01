Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Wexford

Go
Wexford restaurants
Toast

Wexford restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Pomodoro Ristorante image

 

Pomodoro Ristorante

2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Zucchini$9.45
Served with a side of marinara.
More about Pomodoro Ristorante
Main pic

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

12017 Perry Highway, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Zucchini Fries$9.00
parmesan / marinara
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

Browse other tasty dishes in Wexford

Chicken Wraps

Calamari

Pretzels

Cake

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Wexford to explore

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston