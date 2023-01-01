Italian subs in Wexford
Slice on Broadway - Wexford
10339 Perry Highway, Wexford
|Classic Italian Hoagie
|$9.79
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. A classic!
|Spicy Italian Hoagie
|$9.79
Hot Sopressata, Capicola, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Banana Pepper Rings and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. Mamma Mia, that’s a spicy sangweech!
|Italian Hoagie

Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford
2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford
|Whole Italian Hoagie
|Half Italian Hoagie
|Half Ultimate Italian Hoagie