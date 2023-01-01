Italian subs in Wexford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Classic Italian Hoagie image

 

Slice on Broadway - Wexford

10339 Perry Highway, Wexford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Italian Hoagie$9.79
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. A classic!
Spicy Italian Hoagie$9.79
Hot Sopressata, Capicola, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Banana Pepper Rings and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. Mamma Mia, that’s a spicy sangweech!
Italian Hoagie
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, House Blend Cheese, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. A classic!
Pomodoro Ristorante image

 

Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford

2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Whole Italian Hoagie
Half Italian Hoagie
Half Ultimate Italian Hoagie
Consumer pic

 

Bella Frutteto

2569 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Hoagie$14.00
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Ham and sliced topped with provolone cheese and a zesty Italian Slaw.
Italian Slaw: Shredded Iceberg, banana peppers, and red onions tossed in Italian dressing.
**Served Cold**
