Noodle soup in Wexford

Wexford restaurants
Wexford restaurants that serve noodle soup

Bella Frutteto

2569 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF Soup Special -Chicken No Noodle Soup (Cup)$5.00
Everything like chicken noodle, but without the noodles!
More about Bella Frutteto
Thai Place - 12009 Perry Hwy

12009 Perry Hwy, Wexford

Avg 4.3 (1458 reviews)
Takeout
Pink Noodle Soup (Yen-Ta-Fo)$11.00
Red Soybean based broth, wide noodles, tofu, chicken, fish balls, shrimp balls, fresh greens, crispy wonton, scallions and cilantro
Wonton Noodle Soup$11.00
Chiang Mai Noodle Soup (Khao Soy)$11.00
Flat egg noodles, tender chicken in a Thai Place curry broth
More about Thai Place - 12009 Perry Hwy

