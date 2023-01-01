Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Wexford

Wexford restaurants
Toast

Wexford restaurants that serve pies

The Oven Pizza Co.

2000 Village Run Dr., Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Honey Pie$18.00
Wood-fired chicken, capocollo, fire-roasted whole garlic, spinach, mushroom, sweet onion, rosemary, served with a side of Mike's Hot Honey, regular honey available on request.
Sweetie Pies$8.50
10" pizza made with a sweet ricotta base and your choice of sweet toppping
Small Honey Pie$11.00
Wood-fired chicken, capocollo, fire-roasted whole garlic, spinach, mushroom, sweet onion, rosemary, served with a side of Mike's Hot Honey, regular honey available upon request.
More about The Oven Pizza Co.
Slice on Broadway - Wexford

10339 Perry Highway, Wexford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Luca Pie
House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon. There’s no ‘sleeping with the fishes’ with this one!
More about Slice on Broadway - Wexford
Bella Frutteto

2569 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Key Lime Pie Bombe *NEW FOR JULY*$3.00
Graham Cracker Crust with Key Lime Mousse Filling and a blondie bottom. Topped with whipped cream and a lime slice.
More about Bella Frutteto

