Pies in Wexford
Wexford restaurants that serve pies
More about The Oven Pizza Co.
The Oven Pizza Co.
2000 Village Run Dr., Wexford
|Large Honey Pie
|$18.00
Wood-fired chicken, capocollo, fire-roasted whole garlic, spinach, mushroom, sweet onion, rosemary, served with a side of Mike's Hot Honey, regular honey available on request.
|Sweetie Pies
|$8.50
10" pizza made with a sweet ricotta base and your choice of sweet toppping
|Small Honey Pie
|$11.00
Wood-fired chicken, capocollo, fire-roasted whole garlic, spinach, mushroom, sweet onion, rosemary, served with a side of Mike's Hot Honey, regular honey available upon request.
More about Slice on Broadway - Wexford
Slice on Broadway - Wexford
10339 Perry Highway, Wexford
|Luca Pie
House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon. There’s no ‘sleeping with the fishes’ with this one!