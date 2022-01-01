Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Wexford

Wexford restaurants
Toast

Wexford restaurants that serve reuben

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Thorn Hill Tap House

105 VIP Dr., Wexford

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
grilled cider slaw, swiss, russian dressing, spicy beer mustard on marble rye
More about Thorn Hill Tap House
Main pic

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

12017 Perry Highway, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Macho Man Reuben$13.00
corned beef / swiss / fresh cut fries / asian slaw / tomato / 1000 island
Reuben Bowl$14.00
corned beef / swiss / asian slaw / 1000 island / fresh cut fries
Reuben Egg Rolls$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

