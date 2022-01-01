Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Wexford

Wexford restaurants
Toast

Wexford restaurants that serve salmon

Pomodoro Ristorante image

 

Pomodoro Ristorante

2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon$19.95
Sweet Chili Salmon$21.95
Salmon Caesar Salad$16.95
More about Pomodoro Ristorante
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Thorn Hill Tap House

105 VIP Dr., Wexford

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Norwegian Salmon Salad$17.00
tomato, green beans, candied pecans, haystack onions, white balsamic vinaigrette
Norwegian Salmon BLT$17.00
thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh herb mayo
More about Thorn Hill Tap House
Main pic

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

12017 Perry Highway, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Soy Salmon$20.00
crispy brussels / jasmine rice
Salmon BLT Wrap$14.00
salmon / thai chili glaze / bacon / mixed greens / tomato / avocado / red onion
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

