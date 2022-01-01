Salmon in Wexford
Wexford restaurants that serve salmon
More about Pomodoro Ristorante
Pomodoro Ristorante
2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.95
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$21.95
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$16.95
More about Thorn Hill Tap House
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Thorn Hill Tap House
105 VIP Dr., Wexford
|Norwegian Salmon Salad
|$17.00
tomato, green beans, candied pecans, haystack onions, white balsamic vinaigrette
|Norwegian Salmon BLT
|$17.00
thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh herb mayo