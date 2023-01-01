Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Wexford
/
Wexford
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Wexford restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Bella Frutteto
2569 Brandt School Road, Wexford
No reviews yet
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
More about Bella Frutteto
Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs & Grille - Wexford - 2602 Brandt School Road
2602 Brandt School Road, Franklin Park
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.90
More about Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs & Grille - Wexford - 2602 Brandt School Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Wexford
Fish Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Caprese Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Scallops
Cake
Penne
French Fries
More near Wexford to explore
Cranberry Twp
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Zelienople
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Mars
No reviews yet
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Aliquippa
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(437 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2078 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(240 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(440 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(494 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston