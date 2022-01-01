Weyerbacher Brewing Co
Weyerbacher is a locally owned craft brewery specializing in big, bold beers and small-batch brews since 1995.
905 Line Street
Location
Easton PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
