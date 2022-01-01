Weymouth restaurants you'll love
Turmeric House
428 Washington St, Weymouth
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$3.95
Garlic flavor unleavened flour bread.
|Butter Chicken
|$13.95
Tender boneless chicken roasted in tandoor and simmered with cream, tomato sauce, honey & spices. Served with Basmati rice.
|Vegetable Pakora
|$5.95
Potatoes, onion, carrot, Spinach, chickpea flour & roasted spices
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
770 Washington Street, Weymouth
|Popular items
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
|French Fries
|$3.19
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Homebaked
n.a, Weymouth
|Popular items
|Christmas cookie
|$2.50
Chocolate chip cookie topped with a Pillsbury Christmas sugar cookie! A seasonal favorite!
|Peanut Butter Cookie Dough
|$2.45
Filled and baked with creamy peanut butter !
|White Chocolate Macadamia Nut
|$2.45
Sweet and crunchy, with creamy white chocolate chips and hints of coconut !
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Union Brewhouse
550 Washington St, Weymouth
|Popular items
|Chx Bbq Panini
|$11.95
|Twin Dogs
|$8.75
|Union Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Grille 151
151 Main St, Weymouth
|Popular items
|New England Clam Chowder
|$9.00
Housemade Oyster Crackers
|Steak Frites
|$29.00
10 oz. Flat Iron Steak, Watercress, Parmesan Herb Frites
|Django Burger
|$16.00
1/2 lb Grilled Sirloin with Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle BBQ, Smoked Bacon, Crispy Onions, Brioche
McSwiggans(TBD) Weymouth
450 Washington Street, Weymouth