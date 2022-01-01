Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Weymouth
/
Weymouth
/
Cake
Weymouth restaurants that serve cake
Homebaked
n.a, Weymouth
No reviews yet
Hershey's birthday cake kiss sugar cookie
$2.50
Our simple and sweet sugar cookie topped with a Hershey's birthday cake flavored kiss!
More about Homebaked
Grille 151
151 Main St, Weymouth
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$10.00
More about Grille 151
Browse other tasty dishes in Weymouth
Chili
Salmon
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan
Baked Mac And Cheese
Fish And Chips
More near Weymouth to explore
Quincy
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Milton
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Cohasset
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Braintree
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Hingham
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
East Weymouth
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
South Weymouth
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston