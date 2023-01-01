Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Weymouth
/
Weymouth
/
Chicken Wraps
Weymouth restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Union Brewhouse - Weymouth
550 Washington St, Weymouth
Avg 4.1
(164 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.25
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$13.25
More about Union Brewhouse - Weymouth
McSwiggans
450 Washington Street, Weymouth
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$14.00
More about McSwiggans
