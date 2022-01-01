Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Weymouth

Go
Weymouth restaurants
Toast

Weymouth restaurants that serve clams

Union Brewhouse image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Union Brewhouse

550 Washington St, Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (164 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Belly Clam Plate$23.00
More about Union Brewhouse
Main pic

 

Grille 151

151 Main St, Weymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
Housemade Oyster Crackers
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
Housemade Oyster Crackers
More about Grille 151

Browse other tasty dishes in Weymouth

Chili

French Fries

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Weymouth to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Cohasset

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (509 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston