Clams in Weymouth

Weymouth restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Union Brewhouse
550 Washington St, Weymouth
Avg 4.1
(164 reviews)
Whole Belly Clam Plate
$23.00
More about Union Brewhouse
Grille 151
151 Main St, Weymouth
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder
$9.00
Housemade Oyster Crackers
New England Clam Chowder
$9.00
Housemade Oyster Crackers
More about Grille 151
