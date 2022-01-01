Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Weymouth
/
Weymouth
/
Fish Tacos
Weymouth restaurants that serve fish tacos
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Union Brewhouse - Weymouth
550 Washington St, Weymouth
Avg 4.1
(164 reviews)
Fish Tacos
$11.95
More about Union Brewhouse - Weymouth
Grille 151
151 Main St, Weymouth
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$17.00
Golden fried Haddock, corn tortillas, coleslaw, cilantro lime sour cream and chipotle aioli
More about Grille 151
Browse other tasty dishes in Weymouth
Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Mac And Cheese
Clam Chowder
Clams
Pudding
Greek Salad
Chili
More near Weymouth to explore
Quincy
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Cohasset
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Milton
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Hingham
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Braintree
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
East Weymouth
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
South Weymouth
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(573 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(278 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston