Go
Toast

Woodhouse Fish Co

Come in and enjoy!

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

2073 Market St • $$

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)

Popular Items

Iceberg Wedge$12.00
A wedge of iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, cherry tomatoes and toasted croutons
3 Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
Three tacos; fried Alaskan cod, cabbage, avocado, lemon and chipotle aioli on flour tortillas
Dungeness Roll$32.00
3 oz Dungeness crab with melted butter served on a toasted buttered roll
3 Piece Fish & Chips$21.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod with fries, slaw and tartare sauce
Crispy Calamari$17.00
Fried calamari with cocktail sauce and chipotle sauce
Bowl Chowder$11.00
Cup Chowder$8.00
Creamy New England Chowder
Cioppino$38.00
Classic SF dish; tomato based stew with crab, prawn, cod, mussels , clams, scallops, and garlic bread
Lobster Roll$29.00
3oz Maine lobster roll tossed with lemon aioli served on a toasted buttered roll
2 Piece Fish & Chips$17.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod with fries, slaw and tartare sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2073 Market St

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:01 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:01 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:01 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:01 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:01 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:01 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:01 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Duboce Park Cafe

No reviews yet

Healthy California Eats
Craft Coffee and Teas
Organic Smoothies
Fresh Pressed Juices
Beer & Wine
Yummy NomNoms all day long

L'Ardoise Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!French Bistro serving traditional and authentic fare in a cozy atmosphere.

Willkommen

No reviews yet

Welcome!

Otra

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston