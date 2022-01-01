Go
Toast

Wham Bam Bagels

Bagels, Bagel Sandwiches, Coffee and More

415 E St Elmo.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cappuccino$4.00
Chai$5.00
Lox$12.00
house cured salmon gravlax, cream cheese, capers, shaved shallots, tomatoes
Drip$2.00
fresh brewed coffee from Abita Roasting
Chicken$10.00
Jalapeño marinated grilled chicken, cilantro, grilled onions, cream cheese
Veggie$9.00
seared shiitake mushrooms, mixed greens, shallot vinaigrette, basil, cream cheese
Latte$4.00
Americano$2.50
espresso, hot water
Bagel$2.50
Breakfast$7.00
The Perfect Breakfast on a Bagel
See full menu

Location

415 E St Elmo.

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Sagebrush

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Austin, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar is a casual, chef inspired restaurant and full service bar + lounge delivering locally-sourced southern comfort food with a Texas twist in a cozy atmosphere that mimics the easygoing way of life that Austin is revered for.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston