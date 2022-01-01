Maple Corner Community Store & Whammy Bar
-
31 W County Rd,
Location
31 W County Rd,
Calais VT
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Positive Pie - Plainfield
Hand Tossed NY/VT style pizza & so much more!
The Skinny Pancake
Love local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.
Abbey Lane
Come and enjoy!
The Mad Taco
Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-225-6038 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.