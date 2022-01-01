Go
Toast

Wharf Casual Seafood

Come in and enjoy!

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

3439 Bannerman Rd • $$

Avg 4 (107 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Kids Meal$6.49
Catfish Basket$12.99
Combo of 2 Entree$16.99
Shrimp Entree$14.99
Fish Basket$9.99
Grouper Basket$16.99
Shrimp Kids Meal$6.49
Hushpuppies$2.49
Shrimp Basket$12.99
Soft Drink$2.69
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3439 Bannerman Rd

Tallahassee FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Elephant

No reviews yet

We do all of these things, every day, to give you the freshest, tastiest, most lovable food we can. We do it FRESH FOR REAL—for you!

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Market Square Liquors

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fish Camp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston