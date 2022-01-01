Go
Wharf Casual Seafood

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2953 N Ashley Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Baja Shrimp Petite Tacos$9.99
Blueberry Lemonade$4.29
Soft Drink$2.69
Shrimp Basket$12.99
Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes$9.99
Combo of 2 Entree$17.99
Shrimp Po-Boy$12.99
Shrimp Entree$14.99
Catfish Basket$12.99
Catfish Entree$14.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs

Location

2953 N Ashley Street

Valdosta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
