Go
Toast

What Ales You

What Ales you is the last of the original bars that exists in it original form. Alumni from the 70’s through 2010’s will walk down the stairs and see the same familiar place.

152 Saint Paul Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

152 Saint Paul Street

Burlington VT

Sunday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Citizen Cider

No reviews yet

Welcome to our American Cider Pub, where we believe that food and cider are better together! We are proud to work with tons of local growers and makers in our quest to bring good food to the people. Cheers!

Grazers

No reviews yet

Serving creative casual fare including grass-fed burgers from Vermont farms, specialty hand-cut fries, delicious salads, and lots of vegetarian choices too.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston