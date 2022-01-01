Go
What the Fries

10707-F Park Road

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Smokey Bacon$13.00
Crispy Bacon | Boursin Cheese Sauce | Diced Tomato | Scallions | Ranch Drizzle
Truffle Fries$10.00
Parmesan cheese | Truffle Aioli | Parsley
Cheesy Fries$12.00
Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parmesan cheese
Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries$22.00
Lobster | Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
Mac and Cheese Fries$15.00
Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
Chicken Hibachi Fries$15.00
Chicken | Bokchoy | Carrots | House-made yum yum sauce | Scallions
Cheeseburger Quesadilla$10.00
Hand-Cut Seasoned Fries$6.00
Hand cut fries
Single Burger$9.00
10707-F Park Road

Charlotte NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
