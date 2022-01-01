Go
Toast

Whats the scoop

If life is a bowl of dark ice cream, small moments we enjoyed are colorful sprinkles all over it!

20 Matthews Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Medium Sundae$5.25
Small Cup$3.50
Medium Cup$4.25
Medium Sundae$4.75
Pint$2.00
Quart$4.00
Large Blend In$6.15
Large Cup$5.00
See full menu

Location

20 Matthews Street

Goshen NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Craft 47

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pharmacy Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Orchard Hill Cider Mill

No reviews yet

Orchard Hill Cider Mill is a multi-seasonal destination offering tastings and events year-round. Our restaurant offers smartly executed farm to table comfort food in a beautifully renovated barn. You can enjoy cider flights, creative cocktails and a carefully curated selection of New York State beer, wine and spirits. Heated outdoor seating is available. Check our website for live music schedule.

El Bandido

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston