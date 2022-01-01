Go
What The Fries Food Truck

DO NOT GO TO PINNACLE DRIVE FOR ORDER. SEE SCHEDULE ON WEBSITE FOR DETAILS.
www.whatthefriesclt.com/schedule

9545 Pinnacle Drive

Popular Items

Undecided$6.00
Half seasoned fries, half tots
Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries$17.00
Lobster | Cavatappi pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
Single Burger$6.00
1 - 5 oz. hand-formed patty served on a Brioche Bun | Garlic mayo | Cheddar cheese
Cheesy Fries$11.00
Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Colby Jack cheese
Seasoned Fries$5.00
Hand cut fries
Shrimp Hibachi Fries$16.00
Shrimp | Bokchoy | Carrots | House-made yum yum sauce | Scallions
Double Burger$8.00
2 - 5 oz. hand-formed patty served on a Brioche Bun | Garlic mayo | Cheddar cheese
Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Brioche Bun | 2 Chicken Tenders | Garlic Mayo | House-made Pickles | Yum yum drizzle
Bread Pudding$6.00
Coconut Cream
Truffle Fries$9.00
Parmesan cheese | Truffle Aioli | Parsley
9545 Pinnacle Drive

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
