Whealthy
Whealthy is customizable fusion grilling in our innovative rotating fire pots. Our customers assemble their own creation selecting from a variety of signature dishes, fresh vegetables, proteins, and noodles or rice. Masterfully flavored with one of our many unique sauces, our chefs will make your creation come to life in our open kitchen.
6309 Roswell Rd Suite 1B
Location
6309 Roswell Rd Suite 1B
Sandy Springs GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Select
Dinner Available from 5-10 PM everyday!
Happy Hour 4-6 PM Mon-Sat
Late Night 9-11 PM Fri-Sat
Live Music on Select Nights!
Cafe Vendome Sandy Springs
Come in and enjoy!
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
Come in and enjoy!
Scotchies Sandy Springs
Come in and enjoy!