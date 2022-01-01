Go
Whealthy

Whealthy is customizable fusion grilling in our innovative rotating fire pots. Our customers assemble their own creation selecting from a variety of signature dishes, fresh vegetables, proteins, and noodles or rice. Masterfully flavored with one of our many unique sauces, our chefs will make your creation come to life in our open kitchen.

6309 Roswell Rd Suite 1B

Location

Sandy Springs GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
