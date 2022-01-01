Go
Next Level Grill!

PASTA • NOODLES

27412 Antonio Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)

Popular Items

White Rice$1.95
Veggie Bowl$10.50
Noodles$2.95
Protein Bowl$11.20
Whealthy Fried Rice$11.75
Our Sichuan style fried rice with smoked chicken, shrimp, and a sunny side up egg.
Build Your Own Bowl$11.95
Pepsi (20oz)$2.25
Build Your Own Cup$7.95
Egg Ram Don$11.50
Our signature spicy black bean sauce with egg noodles. Smoked pork, shrimp, and a sunny side up egg.
Cream Pasta$11.50
Our signature spicy cream based sauce spaghetti with parmesan cheeses, smoked bacon, and chicken.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

27412 Antonio Pkwy

Ladera Ranch CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
