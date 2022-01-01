Go
WHEALTHY

Whealthy is customizable fusion grilling in our innovative rotating fire pots. Our customers assemble their own creation selecting from a variety of fresh vegetables, proteins, and noodles or rice. Masterfully flavored with one of our many unique sauces, our chefs will make your creation come to life in our open kitchen.

3394A S Bristol Street

Popular Items

White Rice$2.50
SEAFOOD PASTA$13.50
Smoked Shrimp, Clam, and Webfoot octopus with spaghetti and our signature spicy vongole.
PROTEIN BOWL$12.75
PAD THAI$13.50
Thai famous stir-fried Rice noodles with Shrimp, Clam, and our signature fish sauce.
CREAM PASTA$12.95
Cream-based sauce with Spaghetti, Parmesan cheeses, Smoked bacon, and Chicken.
EGG RAM DON$12.95
Our signature spicy black bean sauce with spaghetti, Smoked pork, shrimp, and a sunny-side-up egg.
CUP$9.50
WHEALTHY FRIED RICE$12.95
Sichuan-style fried Rice with Smoked chicken, shrimp, and a sunny-side-up egg.
WHEALTHY STIR FRIED CHICKEN$12.95
Sichuan-style Smoked chicken with Jalapeños and our Korean-style spicy soy sauce with rice bowl.
REG BOWL$13.50
Location

Santa Ana CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

