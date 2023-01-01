Tacos in Wheat Ridge
Wheat Ridge restaurants that serve tacos
More about Mestizo Brew Cantina
Mestizo Brew Cantina
6800 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, Wheat Ridge
|Taco Carnitas
|$5.50
Mexican-style braised pork, queso asado, onions, and cilantro
Served with choice of salsa roja, salsa verde, salsa de aguacate, salsa molcajete
|Taco Arrachera
|$6.50
Grilled skirt steak, mexican fried rice (tomato, onion, pepper, garlic), refried beans (pinto beans, onion, cumin, mexican oregano), salsa molecajete
|Taco Al Pastor
|$6.00
Spit-grilled marinated pork, grilled pineapple, onions, cilantro & salsa de aguacate