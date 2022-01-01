Go
Wheat & Water

Wheat & Water specializes in wood-fired pizza, shared plates, healthy salads & charcuterie.
Featuring a variety of beer from local and national breweries and a cocktail list of originals and our favorite classics.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5737 La Jolla Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (314 reviews)

Popular Items

Wheat & Water Burger$19.00
1/2 Lb Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Baby Yukon Potatoes, Roasted Garlic-Chile De Arbol Vinaigrette, Cotija Cheese, Herbs
Cheese Pizza$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Margherita$17.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Strawberry Salad$14.00
Baby Spinach, Toasted Almonds, Crispy Quinoa, Queso Fresco, Spiced honey Vinaigrette
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
Meatballs$15.00
Pork & Beef Meatballs, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Parmesan; Served With Toasted Bread
Ted's Pie$20.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Shaved Red Onion, Jalapeño, Herbs
Black Garlic Caesar Salad$15.00
Baby Gem Lettuce, Roasted Cherry Tomato, Black Garlic Caesar Vinaigrette, Parmesan Black Pepper Breadcrumbs
The Signature$22.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Fire Roasted Pepper, Herbs.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

5737 La Jolla Blvd

La Jolla CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

No reviews yet

Entrenched in the heart of La Jolla’s admired Bird Rock seaside community, Beaumont’s is a central meeting spot for locals to gather for fabulous food, hand-made cocktails, and top-rated entertainment in a casual, yet contemporary atmosphere. Beaumont’s came to Bird Rock in 2005, when the area was burdened with struggling businesses, frequent building foreclosures and a lost sense of community. Since opening, Beaumont’s continues to breathe new life into the community, enhancing the growth and improvement of local businesses and portraying Bird Rock as a vibrant and diverse neighborhood. Owners Megan and David Heine, of Brockton Villa Restaurant in La Jolla, share a deep passion for preserving the surrounding community and anchoring the life of Bird Rock in this hidden gem.

Lupi Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Cuisine!
A Local Favorite for over 30yrs.

Nautilus Tavern

No reviews yet

"*TAKE OUT FOOD & DRINKS/DELIVERY" La Jolla's ONLY Sports Bar! Open daily at 11am, we start the weekends with brunch at 9am. We also have the BEST HAPPY HOUR with half off drinks, drafts and appetizers! Located 1 block from the world famous Windansea beach, we take great pride in our food, drinks and providing customers with the best service. Fully loaded with 15 TV's, 18 draft beers, an amazing cocktail list, healthy food options and outdoor/indoor seating. We also have some great daily specials including Trivia night/Taco Tuesday starting at 6pm. Free parking below the building."

The Promiscuous Fork

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

