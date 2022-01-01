Wheat & Water
Wheat & Water specializes in wood-fired pizza, shared plates, healthy salads & charcuterie.
Featuring a variety of beer from local and national breweries and a cocktail list of originals and our favorite classics.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
5737 La Jolla Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5737 La Jolla Blvd
La Jolla CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
Entrenched in the heart of La Jolla’s admired Bird Rock seaside community, Beaumont’s is a central meeting spot for locals to gather for fabulous food, hand-made cocktails, and top-rated entertainment in a casual, yet contemporary atmosphere. Beaumont’s came to Bird Rock in 2005, when the area was burdened with struggling businesses, frequent building foreclosures and a lost sense of community. Since opening, Beaumont’s continues to breathe new life into the community, enhancing the growth and improvement of local businesses and portraying Bird Rock as a vibrant and diverse neighborhood. Owners Megan and David Heine, of Brockton Villa Restaurant in La Jolla, share a deep passion for preserving the surrounding community and anchoring the life of Bird Rock in this hidden gem.
Lupi Italian Restaurant
Authentic Italian Cuisine!
A Local Favorite for over 30yrs.
Nautilus Tavern
"*TAKE OUT FOOD & DRINKS/DELIVERY" La Jolla's ONLY Sports Bar! Open daily at 11am, we start the weekends with brunch at 9am. We also have the BEST HAPPY HOUR with half off drinks, drafts and appetizers! Located 1 block from the world famous Windansea beach, we take great pride in our food, drinks and providing customers with the best service. Fully loaded with 15 TV's, 18 draft beers, an amazing cocktail list, healthy food options and outdoor/indoor seating. We also have some great daily specials including Trivia night/Taco Tuesday starting at 6pm. Free parking below the building."
The Promiscuous Fork
Come in and enjoy!