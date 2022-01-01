Go
WHEATFIELDS Bistro & Wine Bar Clifton Park

54 Crossing Blvd Ste M

Popular Items

Family 4 Meal$29.95
choice of market or caesar salad, entrée choice of chicken parmesan, chicken marsala, lasagna, pepperoni pizza, or cheese pizza
Sm Market Salad$6.00
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot, citrus vinaigrette
Caprese$14.00
vine-ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze
Chicken Parmesan$23.00
herb breading, marinara, mozzarella, linguini
Sweet & Sour Calamari$15.00
hand breaded, sweet chili glaze, sriracha
Chicken Marsala$24.00
sauteed mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, linguini
Family 6 Meal$44.00
choice of market or caesar salad, entrée choice of chicken parmesan, chicken marsala, lasagna, pepperoni pizza, or cheese pizza
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
romaine, parmesan, tomato, cucumber, house made caesar dressing
Sm Caesar Salad$6.00
romaine, parmesan, tomato, cucumber, house made caesar dressing
Chicken Riggi$23.00
cherry pepper, bell pepper, mushrooms, pink sauce, ziti
Location

54 Crossing Blvd Ste M

Clifton Park NY

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
