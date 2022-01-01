Wheaton restaurants you'll love

Wheaton restaurants
Toast
  • Wheaton

Wheaton's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Wheaton restaurants

The Hen House of Wheaton image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

The Hen House of Wheaton

1060 College Ave, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (1976 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veg Out$12.00
Cherry Applewood Bacon$5.50
Kids S'mores Pancake$6.75
More about The Hen House of Wheaton
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

 

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Farmers Skillet$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
Country Farmers Skillet$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
**Mickey Mouse Pancake**$4.99
A pancake in the shape of M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E, served with 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Egg Harbor Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

208 South Hale Street, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Traditional Breakfast$6.00
Two cage free egg, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Schmaltz Express image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Schmaltz Express

390 W. Front Street. Wheaton, IL 60187, Wheaton

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#39 Turkey Pretzel
Honey Smoked Turkey Breast with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard Dressing on our Pretzel Bagel.
#11 Adams
An amazing combo of Schmaltz Corned Beef and Schmaltz Pastrami on marble rye with spicy mustard.
#20 Old New Yorker
SCHMALTZ FAMOUS CORNED BEEF or PASTRAMI on seeded Jewish
rye with Russian dressing and Schmaltz’s creamy coleslaw.
More about Schmaltz Express
Gia Mia - Wheaton image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Gia Mia - Wheaton

106 N Hale St, Wheaton

Avg 4.7 (1606 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ricotta & Honeycomb$10.00
Whipped ricotta | Evoo | sea salt | toast | wildflower honeycomb
Margherita$12.50
Tomato sauce | mozzarella | basil | sea salt
Romano Crusted Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy hand-breaded chicken | greens | tomatoes | cucumber | egg | bacon | gorgonzola | chives | creamy parmesan dressing
More about Gia Mia - Wheaton
302 Wheaton image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

302 Wheaton

302 W Front st, wheaton

Avg 4.3 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$4.00
Onion Rings$3.00
Chicken Sandwich$7.00
More about 302 Wheaton
302 South image

 

302 South

401 Town Square, Wheaton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 302 South
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Ukai - Wheaton

281 Rice Lake Square, WHEATON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sushi Ukai - Wheaton

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wheaton

Pancakes

Chicken Salad

Crepes

Omelettes

Pretzels

French Toast

More near Wheaton to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
