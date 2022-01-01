Wheaton breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Wheaton
More about The Hen House of Wheaton
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS
The Hen House of Wheaton
1060 College Ave, Wheaton
|Popular items
|Veg Out
|$12.00
|Cherry Applewood Bacon
|$5.50
|Kids S'mores Pancake
|$6.75
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton
|Popular items
|Farmers Skillet
|$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
|Country Farmers Skillet
|$12.99
|**Mickey Mouse Pancake**
|$4.99
A pancake in the shape of M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E, served with 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
208 South Hale Street, Wheaton
|Popular items
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Traditional Breakfast
|$6.00
Two cage free egg, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.