Wheaton breakfast spots you'll love

The Hen House of Wheaton image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

The Hen House of Wheaton

1060 College Ave, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (1976 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veg Out$12.00
Cherry Applewood Bacon$5.50
Kids S'mores Pancake$6.75
More about The Hen House of Wheaton
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

 

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Farmers Skillet$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
Country Farmers Skillet$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
**Mickey Mouse Pancake**$4.99
A pancake in the shape of M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E, served with 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Egg Harbor Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

208 South Hale Street, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Traditional Breakfast$6.00
Two cage free egg, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

