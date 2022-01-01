Blueberry pancakes in Wheaton
Wheaton restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
More about The Hen House of Wheaton
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS
The Hen House of Wheaton
1060 College Ave, Wheaton
|Lemon Blueberry (Pancakes)
|$12.70
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton
|Blueberry Bliss Pancakes
|$12.49
Fresh blueberries inside, topped with a house-made blueberry compote and a cream cheese frosting swirl.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
208 South Hale Street, Wheaton
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).