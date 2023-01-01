Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Wheaton

Go
Wheaton restaurants
Toast

Wheaton restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Gia Mia - Wheaton image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Gia Mia - Wheaton

106 N Hale St, Wheaton

Avg 4.7 (1606 reviews)
Takeout
Large Kids Cheese Pizza$12.50
Tomato Sauce | Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
More about Gia Mia - Wheaton
Item pic

 

Addante's Catering & Pizzeria

2221 North Gary Avenue, Wheaton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large (16'') Cheese Pizza$19.50
More about Addante's Catering & Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Wheaton

Chilaquiles

Funnel Cake

Grits

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Cobb Salad

Crepes

Kale Salad

Map

More near Wheaton to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1643 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston