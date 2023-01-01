Cheese pizza in Wheaton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wheaton restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA • TAPAS
Gia Mia - Wheaton
106 N Hale St, Wheaton
Avg 4.7
(1606 reviews)
Large Kids Cheese Pizza
$12.50
Tomato Sauce | Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
More about Gia Mia - Wheaton
Addante's Catering & Pizzeria
2221 North Gary Avenue, Wheaton
No reviews yet
Large (16'') Cheese Pizza
$19.50
More about Addante's Catering & Pizzeria
