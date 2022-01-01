Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Wheaton

Wheaton restaurants
Wheaton restaurants that serve chili

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Wheaton

208 South Hale Street, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Black Bean Chicken Chili Soup$5.00
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette$0.00
Our special recipe Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, tomato, and green onion atop a cage-free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Wheaton
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

302 Wheaton

302 W Front st, wheaton

Avg 4.3 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Shane's Chili$6.00
More about 302 Wheaton

