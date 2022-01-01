Chili in Wheaton
Wheaton restaurants that serve chili
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Wheaton
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Wheaton
208 South Hale Street, Wheaton
|Gluten-Free Black Bean Chicken Chili Soup
|$5.00
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
|$0.00
Our special recipe Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, tomato, and green onion atop a cage-free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.