Cinnamon rolls in Wheaton
Wheaton restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.29
Four pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
208 South Hale Street, Wheaton
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00