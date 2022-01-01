Cobb salad in Wheaton
Wheaton restaurants that serve cobb salad
The Hen House of Wheaton
1060 College Ave, Wheaton
|Cobb Salad
|$13.80
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$12.99
romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, scallions, avocado, bleu cheese, chopped egg, chicken and bacon bits with balsamic vinaigrette.
Egg Harbor Cafe
208 South Hale Street, Wheaton
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.