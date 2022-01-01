Crepes in Wheaton
Wheaton restaurants that serve crepes
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS
The Hen House of Wheaton
1060 College Ave, Wheaton
|Chocolate Lovers Crepes
|$12.70
|West Coast Crepes
|$13.00
|Berry Crepes
|$12.70
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton
|Spinach Scrambler Crepes
|$11.59
Our house-made crepes filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed spinach, bacon and cream cheese. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.
|New Strawberry Special Crepes
|$11.99
|Nutella Crepes
|$11.59
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, nutella.
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
208 South Hale Street, Wheaton
|Cassie's Crepes
|$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.