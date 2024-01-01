Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Wheaton

Go
Wheaton restaurants
Toast

Wheaton restaurants that serve eel

Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Ukai - Wheaton - 281 Rice Lake Square

281 Rice Lake Square, WHEATON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
eel sauce on side$1.00
More about Sushi Ukai - Wheaton - 281 Rice Lake Square
Restaurant banner

 

FUJI RAMEN & SUSHI - 221 West Front Street

221 West Front Street, Wheaton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eel Cucumber Roll$8.00
More about FUJI RAMEN & SUSHI - 221 West Front Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Wheaton

Oreo Shakes

Blueberry Pancakes

Spinach Salad

Lasagna

Kale Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon Rolls

Edamame

Map

More near Wheaton to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1271 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston