French toast in Wheaton

|Very Berry (French Toast)
|$12.20
|Custard Stuffed (French Toast)
|$12.70
|Banana Bread (French Toast)
|$12.70
|Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast
|$12.99
Challah bread stuffed with strawberry & mascarpone blend, topped with fresh strawberries.
|Hawaiian French Toast
|$13.99
Our french toast topped with homemade
sweet pineapple cream cheese, finished
with fresh pineapple, toasted coconut and
powdered sugar. Aloha!
|French Toast Combo
|$12.99
1 piece of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Honey Lemon Ricotta French Toast
Three slices of Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection. Topped with with sweet honey lemon ricotta, fresh raspberries and blueberries, lemon icing, and powdered sugar.
|Kid's French Toast Fingers
|$4.80
Dusted with powdered sugar, served with a sausage link or two strips of bacon.