French toast in Wheaton

Wheaton restaurants
Toast

Wheaton restaurants that serve french toast

The Hen House of Wheaton image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

The Hen House of Wheaton

1060 College Ave, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (1976 reviews)
Takeout
Very Berry (French Toast)$12.20
Custard Stuffed (French Toast)$12.70
Banana Bread (French Toast)$12.70
More about The Hen House of Wheaton
Item pic

 

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast$12.99
Challah bread stuffed with strawberry & mascarpone blend, topped with fresh strawberries.
Hawaiian French Toast$13.99
Our french toast topped with homemade
sweet pineapple cream cheese, finished
with fresh pineapple, toasted coconut and
powdered sugar. Aloha!
French Toast Combo$12.99
1 piece of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Cinnamon Roll French Toast image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

208 South Hale Street, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Honey Lemon Ricotta French Toast
Three slices of Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection. Topped with with sweet honey lemon ricotta, fresh raspberries and blueberries, lemon icing, and powdered sugar.
Kid's French Toast Fingers$4.80
Dusted with powdered sugar, served with a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Schmaltz Express

390 W. Front Street. Wheaton, IL 60187, Wheaton

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Challah French Toast$8.99
Three slices of challah bread dipped in milk, eggs, sugar and cinnamon, grilled to a golden brown and topped with powered sugar.
More about Schmaltz Express

