Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Wheaton

Go
Wheaton restaurants
Toast

Wheaton restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

Addante's Catering & Pizzeria

2221 North Gary Avenue, Wheaton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.00
More about Addante's Catering & Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS

Gia Mia - Wheaton

106 N Hale St, Wheaton

Avg 4.7 (1606 reviews)
Takeout
Fontina Garlic Bread$5.00
House-made dough | imported fontina | garlic confit | sea salt
More about Gia Mia - Wheaton

Browse other tasty dishes in Wheaton

Octopus

Patty Melts

Chai Lattes

Hot Chocolate

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Burgers

Burritos

Map

More near Wheaton to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1702 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (425 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1090 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston