Omelettes in Wheaton

Wheaton restaurants that serve omelettes

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

 

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Create Your Own Omelette$12.59
Veggie Omelette$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado.
Avocado & Bacon Omelette$12.99
Avocado and bacon
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

208 South Hale Street, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Cheese Omelette
Gluten-Free Aztec Omelette$11.00
Chorizo, fresh jalapeno, avocado and cilantro folded into three cage free eggs, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream and tomato. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

