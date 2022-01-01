Omelettes in Wheaton
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$12.59
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado.
|Avocado & Bacon Omelette
|$12.99
Avocado and bacon
Egg Harbor Cafe
208 South Hale Street, Wheaton
|Kid's Cheese Omelette
|Gluten-Free Aztec Omelette
|$11.00
Chorizo, fresh jalapeno, avocado and cilantro folded into three cage free eggs, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream and tomato. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.