Salmon in Wheaton

Wheaton restaurants
Wheaton restaurants that serve salmon

The Hen House of Wheaton image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

The Hen House of Wheaton

1060 College Ave, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (1976 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$16.60
Smoked Salmon Board$17.60
More about The Hen House of Wheaton
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

208 South Hale Street, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS

Gia Mia - Wheaton

106 N Hale St, Wheaton

Avg 4.7 (1606 reviews)
Takeout
Scottish Salmon$26.25
Pan roasted | Herb Farro | Asparagus | Tomatoes | Squash | Lemon Broth
Blackened Salmon + Spinach$18.75
Organic spinach | quinoa | tomatoes | fennel | creole salmon | herbes de provence
More about Gia Mia - Wheaton
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Ukai - Wheaton

281 Rice Lake Square, WHEATON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Toro Salmon Sushi$5.95
Salmon Roll$6.95
Salmon
Salmon Skin$5.95
BBQ Salmon Skin, cucumber, and Radish Sprout
More about Sushi Ukai - Wheaton

