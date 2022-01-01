Salmon in Wheaton
Wheaton restaurants that serve salmon
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS
The Hen House of Wheaton
1060 College Ave, Wheaton
|Salmon Salad
|$16.60
|Smoked Salmon Board
|$17.60
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
208 South Hale Street, Wheaton
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
PIZZA • TAPAS
Gia Mia - Wheaton
106 N Hale St, Wheaton
|Scottish Salmon
|$26.25
Pan roasted | Herb Farro | Asparagus | Tomatoes | Squash | Lemon Broth
|Blackened Salmon + Spinach
|$18.75
Organic spinach | quinoa | tomatoes | fennel | creole salmon | herbes de provence